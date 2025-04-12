Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $73,468,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after acquiring an additional 223,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,118,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,470,000 after purchasing an additional 98,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $7,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

NYSE WHR opened at $81.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.31. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $135.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.45%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

