Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Position Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XERS. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 87.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 324,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 151,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after buying an additional 93,091 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 88,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XERS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xeris Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $640.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,353,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,559.30. This represents a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

