Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,519,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $15,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $3,502,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 596,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 238,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 233,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xperi by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,654,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,529,000 after purchasing an additional 74,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
XPER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.
Xperi Trading Down 0.3 %
XPER stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $296.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.29. Xperi Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $11.39.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xperi
- What is a SEC Filing?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.