Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as low as $5.23. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 143,532 shares.

Yiren Digital Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $468.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.95 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 20.85%.

Yiren Digital Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Yiren Digital’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. Yiren Digital’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

