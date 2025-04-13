12,000 Shares in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 69.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 340,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 139,009 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 96,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,595.50. The trade was a 1.21 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $460.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

