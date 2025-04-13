12,322 Shares in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Bowhead Specialty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Insider Activity at Bowhead Specialty

In related news, Director Ava Schnidman acquired 1,493 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,245.13. This trade represents a 373.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

BOW stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $42.29.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOW shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOW

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.