161,000 Shares in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 161,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 187,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 127,443 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,556,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 56,174 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

RVNC stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

