17,685 Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $467.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.22 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $203,274.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,018.72. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,029 shares of company stock worth $226,168. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTRE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortrea presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

