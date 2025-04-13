2,000 Shares in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $365.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

