2,000 Shares in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NAMS stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NewAmsterdam Pharma ( NASDAQ:NAMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NAMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $3,055,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,550. This trade represents a 90.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James N. Topper bought 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,526.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,013,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,775,166.81. This represents a 0.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

