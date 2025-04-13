20,000 Shares in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 128.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 49,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVNO opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.04. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $6.48.

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Analysts predict that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

