26,549 Shares in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USNA shares. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $106,657.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,319.50. This trade represents a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jim Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $147,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,150.52. This represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,920 shares of company stock valued at $500,285 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USNA opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

