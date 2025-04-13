2,703 Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $28,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,491,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cable One from $420.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $265.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.94 and a 52 week high of $437.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.90 and its 200-day moving average is $329.91.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.02 per share, for a total transaction of $244,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,607.68. This represents a 21.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

