27,573 Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Hilltop Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HTH opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.00. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

