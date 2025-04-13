36,965 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $62,199,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,362,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 484.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,395,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,034,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,884,000 after buying an additional 421,915 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $4.38 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hanesbrands

In other news, Director Robert F. Moran bought 74,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. The trade was a 52.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

