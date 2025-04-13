43,557 Shares in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emeth Value Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $17,980,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 553.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 963,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 815,812 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,727,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,529,000 after buying an additional 691,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after buying an additional 582,514 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,449,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Burford Capital

In other Burford Capital news, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $43,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,164.29. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 310,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,403.19. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Stock Up 3.7 %

Burford Capital stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 15.75. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.62). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.