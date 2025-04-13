4,500 Shares in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 43.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $99.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.17). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.00%. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

