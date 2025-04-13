46,980 Shares in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 305.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 63,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in EverCommerce by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 61,144 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.06.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 6,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $61,444.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,867,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,248,326.60. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,908.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,209,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,120,168.07. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $2,729,767. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

