500 Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 413,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after buying an additional 144,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 186.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 34,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 593,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 246,049 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $531,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,175 shares in the company, valued at $610,664.25. This represents a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $689,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,735,022.90. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,250 shares of company stock worth $3,170,738 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of PCVX opened at $31.20 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.73.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. Analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

