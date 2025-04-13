612,514 Shares in Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:FOPC) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:FOPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 612,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,353,000.

Separately, Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,074,000.

Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FOPC opened at $24.92 on Friday. Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33.

Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF Announces Dividend

Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Frontier Asset Opportunistic Credit ETF (FOPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in 6 to 12 underlying ETFs that hold fixed income securities of any credit quality and maturity issued by governments and corporations from around the globe.

