736 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $136,987.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. This represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

