75,424 Shares in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 114,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Orion Office REIT ( NYSE:ONL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

In other Orion Office REIT news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,670.45. The trade was a 57.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Mcdowell purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,859.60. The trade was a 4.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 61,446 shares of company stock valued at $147,092 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

