A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 7.7 %

AMRK stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.58. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 349.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,181 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 368,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 102,524 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

