A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Up 7.7% – Still a Buy?

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.82. 85,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 337,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AMRK shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $548.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 11,170.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.