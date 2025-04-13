Airline Stocks To Follow Now – April 10th

American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks represent shares in companies that provide air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Their performance is influenced by factors like fuel costs, economic cycles, and regulatory changes, making them a unique and often volatile component of the broader stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.66. 40,772,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,325,775. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,286,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,381,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $8.50 on Thursday, reaching $62.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,543,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,949. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

