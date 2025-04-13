Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476,616 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 399.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alcoa from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

