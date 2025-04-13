Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 368,380 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 199.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 553,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,380 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 34,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $263,995.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,176,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,162.47. This trade represents a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $446,906.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,164,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,740,353.83. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,866 shares of company stock worth $955,323. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.07.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Further Reading

