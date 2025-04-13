Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 149.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,494 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $104,117.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,344.90. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 908,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,306,628.25. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,771 shares of company stock worth $1,605,698 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jones Trading raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM opened at $15.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

