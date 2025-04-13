Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,716 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,240,000 after buying an additional 50,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,982. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

