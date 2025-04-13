Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.77 Million Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcosa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,666,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,143,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 6.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 778,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $73,178,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA opened at $77.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.85. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.11 and a 1 year high of $113.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

