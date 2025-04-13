Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 218.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,380 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

THS stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.40. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

