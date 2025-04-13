Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 506,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,266,000 after purchasing an additional 227,342 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at $65,678,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 19,425 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,311,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,361.49. The trade was a 52.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arunava Mitra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,835.04. The trade was a 32.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,718 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Weatherford International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

Weatherford International Stock Up 7.2 %

WFRD stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

