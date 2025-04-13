Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.99 Million Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,999,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 65,398 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 389,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Truist Financial downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.51. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $329.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.66 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLJ Lodging Trust

In other news, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 10,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,217 shares in the company, valued at $997,462.51. This trade represents a 8.76 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

