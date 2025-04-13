Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.9 %

OZK opened at $37.97 on Friday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

