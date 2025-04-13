Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.22 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,541 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,326 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 5.5 %

AEM opened at $117.73 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $118.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

