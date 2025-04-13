Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.28 Million Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CONMED by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 18.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

CONMED Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.30.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.