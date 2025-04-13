Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.30 Million Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 1,409.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,010 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 18.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 421.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). Financial Institutions had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently -85.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Financial Institutions in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

