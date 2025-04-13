Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $5.41 Million in Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 215,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBNA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,692,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,030,000.

Shares of NYSE:CBNA opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $27.56.

Chain Bridge Bancorp ( NYSE:CBNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Analysts predict that Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman acquired 16,194 shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $396,105.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 328,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,540.12. The trade was a 5.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CBNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

