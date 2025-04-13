Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 134,269 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 765,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.17 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

