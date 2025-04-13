Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in LivaNova by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIVN. Mizuho lowered their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

LivaNova stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

