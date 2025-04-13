Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth about $212,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,637,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,491 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Neogen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,346,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,606,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 924,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Neogen by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,369,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 501,957 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $18.58.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 14,800 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $164,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,531.74. This trade represents a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $254,076.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,878.92. This trade represents a 9.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 47,835 shares of company stock valued at $469,204 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

