Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,955,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,553,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,296,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 441,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 202,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 140,707 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BYD stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $84,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,258.56. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,346,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,606,063.04. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,125 shares of company stock worth $5,158,490. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

