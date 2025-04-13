Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 522,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,665 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Empire State Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 11,843 shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $94,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,185 shares in the company, valued at $354,363.70. The trade was a 21.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $242,761 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $11.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

