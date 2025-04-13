Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 14,221 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 601,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,221 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GT shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $9.67 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Further Reading

