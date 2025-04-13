Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 778 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 500,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after buying an additional 62,493 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Valvoline by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 21,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,893,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,492,000 after acquiring an additional 101,834 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVV has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Valvoline Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:VVV opened at $34.00 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $572,560.05. This trade represents a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

