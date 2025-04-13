Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 47.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $740.01 million, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -63.16%.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

