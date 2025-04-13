Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.64. 34,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 487,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Ameresco Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 50,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,234.48. This represents a 5.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,758.50. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274 and have sold 40,085 shares worth $843,378. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ameresco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ameresco by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

