American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Raymond James

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

NYSE AMH opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $822,019,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,292,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094,177 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,191,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,994 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,989,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,438,000 after buying an additional 1,291,865 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,183,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,548,000 after buying an additional 1,198,471 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

