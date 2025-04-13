Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Stake Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 140.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 256.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 33,297 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Down 1.3 %

AOMR opened at $7.52 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $176.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

(Free Report)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.