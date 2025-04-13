Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,838,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,426 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $58,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APLS. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 266,361.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,080 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 347,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after buying an additional 49,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,662,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,046,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,569,000 after acquiring an additional 230,450 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 6,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $179,288.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,822,810.50. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $139,781.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,123. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,510. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

